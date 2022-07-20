Illuvium (ILV) Trading 37.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $129.10 or 0.00550445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $84.02 million and approximately $27.63 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00390323 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016337 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001711 BTC.
Illuvium Coin Profile
Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.
Illuvium Coin Trading
