ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Down 30.9% in June

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ImagineAR Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPNFF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,249. ImagineAR has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
About ImagineAR
