ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Down 30.9% in June

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ImagineAR Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPNFF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,249. ImagineAR has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Its products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR White-Label Mobile App; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

