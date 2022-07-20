ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Up 24.3% in June

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ImmuCell Price Performance

ImmuCell stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 million, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.60. ImmuCell has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 7.78.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ImmuCell had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmuCell

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ImmuCell by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in ImmuCell by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 71,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ImmuCell by 358.1% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

ImmuCell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.