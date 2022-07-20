ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Up 24.3% in June

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ImmuCell Price Performance
ImmuCell stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 million, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.60. ImmuCell has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 7.78.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ImmuCell had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmuCell
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
ImmuCell Company Profile
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmuCell (ICCC)
- JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results.
- Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.