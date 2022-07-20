Independent Bank Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $421 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $26.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBCP. StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Independent Bank to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $43,503.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $43,503.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Independent Bank by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 26.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,543 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

