indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Short Interest Update

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,940,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INDI shares. Benchmark started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

INDI stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. 60,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,200. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 140.59%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $51,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $51,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,703,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,240.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $534,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 43.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,028 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.5% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,355,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 855,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 62.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,206,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,514 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,378,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 457.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,394,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

