Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Human Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Industrial Human Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter valued at $152,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Industrial Human Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Human Capital Stock Performance

Industrial Human Capital stock remained flat at $10.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099. Industrial Human Capital has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

About Industrial Human Capital

Industrial Human Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

