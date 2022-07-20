Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in June

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,747,600 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 2,095,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Infineon Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infineon Technologies stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 69,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,270. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $49.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.