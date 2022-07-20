Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00). Infrastructure India shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,187 shares traded.

Infrastructure India Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of £2.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Infrastructure India Company Profile

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

