InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.00 million-$113.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.13 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INMD. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on InMode from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.17.

INMD stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.13. InMode has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $83.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

