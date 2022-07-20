Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Purchases 18 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson purchased 18 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 823 ($9.84) per share, with a total value of £148.14 ($177.10).
Britvic Stock Performance
Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 839.50 ($10.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 1,919.32. Britvic plc has a 1 year low of GBX 716.54 ($8.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,018 ($12.17). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 822 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 842.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Britvic Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Britvic
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
Further Reading
