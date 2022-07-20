Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Purchases 18 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson purchased 18 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 823 ($9.84) per share, with a total value of £148.14 ($177.10).

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 839.50 ($10.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 1,919.32. Britvic plc has a 1 year low of GBX 716.54 ($8.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,018 ($12.17). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 822 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 842.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Britvic

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BVIC shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($12.91) to GBX 1,030 ($12.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 985 ($11.78) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.21) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 855 ($10.22) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 963.75 ($11.52).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

