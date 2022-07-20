Insider Buying: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) insider John Whittle purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £9,100 ($10,878.66).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Price Performance

SWEF traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 90 ($1.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,093. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.03. The stock has a market cap of £368.02 million and a PE ratio of 1,800.00. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 89 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 100 ($1.20).

Get Starwood European Real Estate Finance alerts:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.00%.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.