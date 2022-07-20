Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $384,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,802 shares in the company, valued at $19,804,349.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.56. The company had a trading volume of 539,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,839. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average of $91.57. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 28.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 4.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 5,981.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,447 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 535.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 471,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 397,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,655,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $802,830,000 after acquiring an additional 204,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 109.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after acquiring an additional 149,444 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

