Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $19,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ocugen Stock Performance
OCGN stock remained flat at $2.71 on Wednesday. 6,136,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,824. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $584.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 4.44. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 108.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,153,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,207,000 after buying an additional 15,136,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 562.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 199.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,789,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,804 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at $6,164,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 158.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 1,305,248 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ocugen Company Profile
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocugen (OCGN)
- JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results.
- Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- This Is A Turning Point For Baker Hughes Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.