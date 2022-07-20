Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $19,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ocugen Stock Performance

OCGN stock remained flat at $2.71 on Wednesday. 6,136,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,824. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $584.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 4.44. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCGN. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 108.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,153,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,207,000 after buying an additional 15,136,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 562.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 199.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,789,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,804 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at $6,164,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 158.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 1,305,248 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

