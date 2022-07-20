Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00.

On Sunday, May 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $701,400.00.

Zendesk Price Performance

ZEN stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.97. 4,400,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,468,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zendesk

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

