Insured Finance Price Tops $0.0066 (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $212,454.00 and approximately $412.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.17 or 0.00543531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021417 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,272,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

