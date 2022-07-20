Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 42,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 347,778 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $9.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $89.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at $43,000. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 37.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 42.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth $4,213,000.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.