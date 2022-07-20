Integrated Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,449 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 13,594,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,978,000 after buying an additional 240,249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,573,000 after purchasing an additional 748,684 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,258,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,861,000 after purchasing an additional 114,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after buying an additional 758,824 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

