Integrated Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 2.8% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 401,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

