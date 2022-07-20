Integrated Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 91,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

