Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 133,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Price Performance

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.