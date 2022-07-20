Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 6.5%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) was up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.56 and last traded at $69.56. Approximately 2,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,447,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.24.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
