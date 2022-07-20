Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,990 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.9% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $27,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

