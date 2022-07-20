International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.34. 39,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9,750.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 471,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2,345.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 333,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 38.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,132,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,237,000 after acquiring an additional 315,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

