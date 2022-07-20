Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Shares Gap Up to $29.65

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.65, but opened at $30.99. Interpublic Group of Companies shares last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 69,519 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,355,000 after purchasing an additional 283,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

