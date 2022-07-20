InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.25 at National Bank Financial

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS IIPZF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 115. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $14.82.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.