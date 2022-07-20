InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

InterRent REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.53. The firm had revenue of C$51.86 million during the quarter.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

