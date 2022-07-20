Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Inuvo Price Performance

INUV stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,135. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

Insider Activity at Inuvo

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

In other news, Director Kenneth Ewell Lee acquired 108,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $48,834.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 192,520 shares in the company, valued at $86,634. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 146,020 shares of company stock valued at $66,834 over the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inuvo stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.26% of Inuvo worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Featured Stories

