Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Inuvo Price Performance
INUV stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,135. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.88.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.
Insider Activity at Inuvo
Institutional Trading of Inuvo
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inuvo stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.26% of Inuvo worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
- JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results.
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.