Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BSMP stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,921. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $26.17.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
