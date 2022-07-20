Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSMP stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,921. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $4,919,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period.

