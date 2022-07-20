Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after buying an additional 8,718,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after buying an additional 2,297,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Invesco by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,799,000 after buying an additional 1,448,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

