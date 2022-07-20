Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Down 30.1% in June

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VPV remained flat at $10.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,629. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 31,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 181.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 106,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 68,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

