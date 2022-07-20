Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Down 30.1% in June

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of VPV remained flat at $10.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,629. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
