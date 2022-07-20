Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Price Performance
Shares of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio stock opened at GBX 169.36 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 168.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 179.02. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 12 month low of GBX 157 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 204 ($2.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £175.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.00.
About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio
