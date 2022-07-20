Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio stock opened at GBX 169.36 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 168.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 179.02. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 12 month low of GBX 157 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 204 ($2.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £175.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.00.

Get Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio alerts:

About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.