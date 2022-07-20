Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 175,105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 183.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 331,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,481 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.