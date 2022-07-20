Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading 6.3% Higher

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.35. 104,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,167,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $538.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,772.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,106,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,576,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $8,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $8,279,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,668,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,215,000 after purchasing an additional 986,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.