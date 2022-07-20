IOI Token Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (IOI)

IOI Token (IOI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. One IOI Token coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOI Token has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $200,620.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOI Token has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOI Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.48 or 0.99934910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About IOI Token

IOI Token (CRYPTO:IOI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOI Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.