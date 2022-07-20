Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph Klein III Sells 1,333 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IONS stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 624,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,249. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.86. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 297,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 210,428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,816,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

