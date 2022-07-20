IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Shares Up 0.3%

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.65. 2,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.
IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF Stock Up 2.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
Receive News & Ratings for IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.