Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Decreases Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 793,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,523 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $19,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 52,710 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ChampionX by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 2.79.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.