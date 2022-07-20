Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Increases Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up about 2.8% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.65% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $40,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HGV. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $864,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HGV opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

