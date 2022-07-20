Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 132,488 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,488 shares during the period. Crown comprises 4.5% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.42% of Crown worth $64,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Crown by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 75,905 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Crown by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK stock opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.53. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.69%.

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

