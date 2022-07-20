Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 245,422 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245,422 shares during the quarter. Terminix Global makes up 3.1% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $44,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,724,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 151,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Terminix Global Stock Performance

Shares of TMX opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $53.33.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. Terminix Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.