Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 69,673 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,673 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.66% of Archer Aviation worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,853,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,176,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,276 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,016,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ACHR opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 20.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

