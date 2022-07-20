iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.21 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.99.

