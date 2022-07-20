iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 377.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,934,000 after buying an additional 287,177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.94 and a one year high of $86.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average is $83.64.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

