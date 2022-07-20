iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
