iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $56.42.

