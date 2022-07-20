iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,437 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.02. 20,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,901. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56.

