iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 211.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,826 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average of $66.63.

