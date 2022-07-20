iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

