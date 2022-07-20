iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Raised by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.17. 135,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,987,793. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.14. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $65.41.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.