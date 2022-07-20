iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 614.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,376,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $101.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,261. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.